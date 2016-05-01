Data Analyst (fixed term) - Press Association

Data Analyst (fixed term)

The Press Association is looking for an Editorial Data Analyst to add to its existing data and graphics team based in London, on a one year contract.

The role will primarily involve the compilation and analysis of data in order to find compelling stories, working alongside our Head of Data Analysis and Data Journalists.

Key responsibilities:

Engaging with both internal and external stakeholders as a subject matter expert

Compilation, validation and analysis of data from a variety of internal and external sources

Collaboration with other specialists across multiple locations to plan and deliver data-driven content

Taking a lead role in the creative development of data-driven products and stories

Regular interaction with internal and external stakeholders to shape and challenge data-driven content

Essential criteria:

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information accurately and succinctly

Able to work to tight deadlines and without supervision

Working knowledge of both sport and current affairs

Appreciation of good data visualisation practice.

Desirable criteria:

Experience of working in a fast-moving news or media environment.

Professional qualifications:

Expert Knowledge of Microsoft Excel or a similar spreadsheet package.

Intermediate knowledge of at least one programming language.

Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 23 December 2016

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.