Data Analyst (fixed term) - Press Association

Careers: Data Analyst (fixed term)
Posted at 13:34h in Careers
The Press Association is looking for an Editorial Data Analyst to add to its existing data and graphics team based in London, on a one year contract.
The role will primarily involve the compilation and analysis of data in order to find compelling stories, working alongside our Head of Data Analysis and Data Journalists.
Key responsibilities:
- Engaging with both internal and external stakeholders as a subject matter expert
- Compilation, validation and analysis of data from a variety of internal and external sources
- Collaboration with other specialists across multiple locations to plan and deliver data-driven content
- Taking a lead role in the creative development of data-driven products and stories
- Regular interaction with internal and external stakeholders to shape and challenge data-driven content
Essential criteria:
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information accurately and succinctly
- Able to work to tight deadlines and without supervision
- Working knowledge of both sport and current affairs
- Appreciation of good data visualisation practice.
Desirable criteria:
Experience of working in a fast-moving news or media environment.
Professional qualifications:
- Expert Knowledge of Microsoft Excel or a similar spreadsheet package.
- Intermediate knowledge of at least one programming language.
Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 23 December 2016
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.