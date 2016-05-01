Creative Lead - Press Association

Creative Lead

Location: London

TNR are launching a new creative content agency in Q2 of 2017 and are searching for a dynamic, ambitious, commercially savvy and innovative Creative Lead to head up the new agency.

For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com

The Role

This new and exciting role presents an enormous opportunity for a diversely talented, inspirational, ambitious creative individual who has worked with the world’s best brands, with a real desire to show their pedigree and make a difference. As a pioneering member of our new agency we need someone with genuine leadership skills, passion, energy and vision to build and steer a multi-faceted creative offering.

You will play an integral role shaping and overseeing all creative output and must be prepared to create game-changing work.

The perfect person for this role will thrive in an agency that is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied. You will be a flexible person and a seasoned professional with an outgoing personality and positive attitude with a book of contacts from your time in the industry.

We are looking for:

Creativity

Extensive experience across conceptual creative branded video content production

Excellent knowledge and intuition for Social Media and content publishers

Commercially driven with ability to drive the business forward

Ensure creative projects are executed both timely and within budget

Continually maintain an up-to-speed understanding of the wider content and integrated marketing / communications landscape

Proven leadership skills

Experience of building and cultivating a multi-faceted creative team

Adaptability

Excellent presentation and communication skills.

Please apply to amanda@wearetnr.com. with covering letter, CV and indication of your salary expectations by 24th February 2017.

Sorry but due to volume of replies we can only respond if you are successful.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.