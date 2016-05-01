Creative Lead - Press Association

Careers: Creative Lead
Location: London
TNR are launching a new creative content agency in Q2 of 2017 and are searching for a dynamic, ambitious, commercially savvy and innovative Creative Lead to head up the new agency.
For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com
The Role
This new and exciting role presents an enormous opportunity for a diversely talented, inspirational, ambitious creative individual who has worked with the world’s best brands, with a real desire to show their pedigree and make a difference. As a pioneering member of our new agency we need someone with genuine leadership skills, passion, energy and vision to build and steer a multi-faceted creative offering.
You will play an integral role shaping and overseeing all creative output and must be prepared to create game-changing work.
The perfect person for this role will thrive in an agency that is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied. You will be a flexible person and a seasoned professional with an outgoing personality and positive attitude with a book of contacts from your time in the industry.
We are looking for:
- Creativity
- Extensive experience across conceptual creative branded video content production
- Excellent knowledge and intuition for Social Media and content publishers
- Commercially driven with ability to drive the business forward
- Ensure creative projects are executed both timely and within budget
- Continually maintain an up-to-speed understanding of the wider content and integrated marketing / communications landscape
- Proven leadership skills
- Experience of building and cultivating a multi-faceted creative team
- Adaptability
- Excellent presentation and communication skills.
Please apply to amanda@wearetnr.com. with covering letter, CV and indication of your salary expectations by 24th February 2017.
Sorry but due to volume of replies we can only respond if you are successful.
