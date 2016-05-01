Creative Content Producer - Press Association

Creative Content Producer

Location: London

Sticky Content is hiring! We’re looking to recruit a bright and talented individual who can deliver creative content and pitch ideas to one of the world’s largest international brands, whilst also producing content for social and other channels for a variety of B2B and B2C clients.

This role is an important position in the team, liaising with senior creative staff, clients, freelancers and client management personnel. You’ll be a key link in Sticky helping solve our clients’ content concerns.

Key Responsibilities:

Pitch and create fresh and insightful content

Research and write articles

Conduct interviews

Manage social media account

Work with designers to produce video and graphics

Build relationships with clients at global brands, national charities, and public services

Support the senior editors on administrative and project management tasks where needed

Liaise with management and colleagues to make sure work is scheduled and delivered to accurate timelines

What are we looking for?

Experience creating clever content for social channels, including video, animation and photography.

Digital copywriting credentials and strong commercial instincts

Experience managing social media accounts

A good sense of what makes good digital copy, across web, mobile and tablet, email and social media

Strong understanding of digital across a wide range of sectors and content types, with strict attention to detail and editorial rigour

A background in content or editorial

Ability to work under pressure and to rapidly shifting deadlines and priorities

Good sense of humour

Sticky Content thrives on great ideas, which is why all our employees are routinely invited to suggest ways we could work better. This position will suit someone who is comfortable:

Contributing to our company culture by generously sharing expertise, ideas and opinions

Spotting opportunities to improve the service we deliver clients by improving processes or practices

Making suggestions about how we could do business better

Embracing the company culture, where we all take direct responsibility for the success of the business

Working collaboratively, respectfully and with good humour with colleagues

Essential Criteria:

Strong organisational skills and the ability to multi-task

Natural flair for writing, editing and creative

Calmness under pressure

Positive outlook

Proactive, resourceful, problem-solving mind-set

Confidence liaising with clients

Ability to respond intelligently to feedback, internal and external

If this sounds like you, please send a cover letter explaining why your skills, interests and desire would make you a good fit along with your CV to dan.quarrell@stickycontent.co.uk.

Closing date: 23 August 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.