Creative Content Producer - Press Association

Creative Content Producer

Sticky Content is hiring! We’re looking to recruit a bright and talented individual who can deliver creative content and pitch ideas to one of the world’s largest international brands, whilst also producing written and creative content for social and other channels for a variety of B2B and B2C clients.

This role is an important position in the team, liaising with senior creative staff, clients, freelancers and client management personnel. You’ll be a key link in Sticky helping solve our clients’ content concerns.

You’ll have professional writing experience and be looking to develop your career, take on more responsibility and work for big brands.

Your key requirements

You will:

Pitch and create fresh and insightful content

Research and write articles

Conduct interviews

Manage social media accounts

Work with designers to produce video and graphics

Build relationships with clients at global brands, national charities, and public services

Support the senior editors on administrative and project management tasks where needed

Liaise with management and colleagues to make sure work is scheduled and delivered to accurate timelines



Other elements of the job

Sticky Content is varied and fast-moving, and – like the rest of the team – you could be asked to do lots of other things as part of your work, including:

Taking part in informal brainstorms for big ideas, tactical execution, product names etc

Interviewing, idea generating, copywriting, copy editing, copy proofing

Client meetings

Marketing events



What are we looking for?

Experience creating clever content for social channels, including video, animation and photography.

Digital copywriting credentials and strong commercial instincts

Experience managing social media accounts

A good sense of what makes good digital copy, across web, mobile and tablet, email and social media

Strong understanding of digital across a wide range of sectors and content types, with strict attention to detail and editorial rigour

A background in content or editorial

Ability to work under pressure and to rapidly shifting deadlines and priorities

Good sense of humour

Sticky Content thrives on great ideas, which is why all our employees are routinely invited to suggest ways we could work better. This position will suit someone who is comfortable:

Contributing to our company culture by generously sharing expertise, ideas and opinions

Spotting opportunities to improve the service we deliver clients by improving processes or practices

Making suggestions about how we could do business better

Embracing the company culture, where we all take direct responsibility for the success of the business

Working collaboratively, respectfully and with good humour with colleagues

Joining the tea round



Your performance measures:

Your performance will be measured against these requirements:

Strong organisational skills and the ability to multi-task

Natural flair for writing, editing and creative

Calmness under pressure

Positive outlook

Proactive, resourceful, problem-solving mindset

Confidence liaising with clients

Ability to respond intelligently to feedback, internal and external



Working hours

Office hours are 9am to 5.30pm, with one hour for lunch. We work Monday to Friday. Occasionally, you may be asked to work beyond these hours to help make sure we meet our clients’ expectations, but Sticky Content does not have an out-of-hours culture and these instances will be rare.

Location

This role is based at our London office at the Press Association headquarters on Vauxhall Bridge Road. We have a second office in Howden, East Yorkshire, and you will be required to travel there on occasion. Other travel or occasional out-of-hours work may be needed.

If this sounds like you, send a cover letter explaining why your skills, interests and desire would make you a good fit along with your CV to georgia.sheeran@stickycontent.co.uk by September 8th 2017. As this is a job that requires excellent writing skills, applications without a cover letter will not be considered.