Consumer Technology Writer, BT.com (six month contract) - Press Association

Consumer Technology Writer, BT.com (six month contract)

Location: London

The Press Association is seeking a talented writer to work on the Tech & Gadgets section of BT.com, the highly trafficked website which PA manages on behalf of BT.

Working closely with our Tech & Gadgets Content Manager, you’ll be expected to create compelling, engaging and useful editorial on a daily basis. The channel’s core objective is helping users make the most of the technology in their lives – primarily computers, tablets and smartphones.

The successful candidate will have a strong knowledge of tech and gadgets, have a passion for sharing tips and advice, and be adept at writing in plain English. An excellent understanding of SEO would be an advantage.

To be considered for the role, you must have experience of producing advice-based editorial for at least one consumer website (or magazine/newspaper), and have demonstrable multimedia skills. A full list of requirements is below.

This is a full-time position for an initial contract of six months, with most of the work during standard office hours. The Press Association offices are situated very close to Victoria Station in the heart of London.

Main responsibilities

* Create original content, including practical features, tips and explainers

* Track performance of content to aid understanding of audience habits

* Suggest content for promotion on BT’s social media channel

Requirements/competencies

* Genuine passion for and knowledge of consumer technology

* Significant experience in writing advice-oriented content for at least one major consumer tech website (or magazine)

* Strong creative skills – specifically, ability to create and present content in innovative ways and often from ‘nothing’

* Good understanding of SEO/writing for the web.

Preferred skills/experience

* Hold a degree or NCTJ qualification

To apply please send a covering letter and your CV to: Wesley Johnson, Managing Editor, BT.com – wesley.johnson@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 26 July 2017

The company encourages applications form all sectors of the community.