Client Services Manager - Press Association

Careers: Client Services Manager
Location: London
Currently Sticky Content are wanting to expand their commercial team with a Client Services Manager. You’ll be a determined self-starter with ambition, a positive attitude and strong organisational skills.
Responsible for making sure our clients are happy and for increasing total revenue from our existing client base, you will have the ability to work hands on in a fast-paced agency environment, be a good problem solver with excellent presentation and negotiation skills.
Key responsibilities:
- Generate new leads and drive sales from existing clients
- Seek referrals to other teams within our clients’ businesses
- Collect and collate information on individual accounts to drive future sales
- Increase awareness of our product set among our clients’ businesses
- Gauge client satisfaction levels and formulate plans to improve these as necessary
- Work with the editorial team to maximise their contacts and access
- Responsible for invoicing and invoicing queries for existing client base and regularly liaising with accounts team
- Support the editorial team in their own account management work
- Generate case study material for our own marketing
Performance measures:
- Your performance will be measured based on the revenues generated from our existing clients and the of number of renewal
Essential criteria:
- Proven experience in a commercial or sales role, perhaps as an account manager
- Impeccable written communication skills, including some editorial experience
- Data-handling ability
- Very good inter-personal and presentation skills
- Solid organisational skills and a powerful ability to multi-task
- Networking skills and an active interest in meeting key players from multiple industries
- Experience of working in an agency environment and of the levels of care expected by major brands
Desirable criteria:
- A demonstrable understanding of the current commercial importance of digital marketing content
- Experience using Salesforce
- Experience of working alongside a creative team
Please send your CV and covering letter to:
Email: jobs@stickycontent.co.uk
Closing date: 1 March 2017
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.