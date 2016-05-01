Client Services Manager - Press Association

Client Services Manager

Location: London

Currently Sticky Content are wanting to expand their commercial team with a Client Services Manager. You’ll be a determined self-starter with ambition, a positive attitude and strong organisational skills.

Responsible for making sure our clients are happy and for increasing total revenue from our existing client base, you will have the ability to work hands on in a fast-paced agency environment, be a good problem solver with excellent presentation and negotiation skills.

Key responsibilities:

Generate new leads and drive sales from existing clients

Seek referrals to other teams within our clients’ businesses

Collect and collate information on individual accounts to drive future sales

Increase awareness of our product set among our clients’ businesses

Gauge client satisfaction levels and formulate plans to improve these as necessary

Work with the editorial team to maximise their contacts and access

Responsible for invoicing and invoicing queries for existing client base and regularly liaising with accounts team

Support the editorial team in their own account management work

Generate case study material for our own marketing

Performance measures:

Your performance will be measured based on the revenues generated from our existing clients and the of number of renewal

Essential criteria:

Proven experience in a commercial or sales role, perhaps as an account manager

Impeccable written communication skills, including some editorial experience

Data-handling ability

Very good inter-personal and presentation skills

Solid organisational skills and a powerful ability to multi-task

Networking skills and an active interest in meeting key players from multiple industries

Experience of working in an agency environment and of the levels of care expected by major brands

Desirable criteria:

A demonstrable understanding of the current commercial importance of digital marketing content

Experience using Salesforce

Experience of working alongside a creative team

Please send your CV and covering letter to:

Email: jobs@stickycontent.co.uk

Closing date: 1 March 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.