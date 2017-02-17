City Reporter - Press Association

City Reporter

Location: Central London (Victoria)

The Press Association is looking for a dynamic individual to spearhead an exciting new initiative on its City desk.

Working directly to the City Editor, the ideal candidate will possess exceptional writing skills, an ability to work under pressure and with a passionate attention to detail.

They will also have a strong knowledge of City-related issues including company news, regulation, currencies and Brexit.

Although supported by the City desk, this role will suit an ambitious self-starter looking to play a leading role in the success of this PA project.

In addition, he/she must be:

Able to understand the editorial and commercial demands of a national news agency

Prepared to work on an initial three month contract

Ready to begin work in the first week of March, ideally sooner

Prepared to work to a flexible rota, including early mornings and some weekends

Please send CV and a covering letter to:

Ravender Sembhy

City Editor

The Press Association, 292 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1AE

Email: ravender.sembhy@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications: 17 February 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.