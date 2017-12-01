City Reporter - PA

City Reporter

Location: London

We are looking for an experienced business and finance journalist to join our City desk to help build PA’s profile.

You will help ensure all key news is covered for the PA City wire, digital customers and other platforms.

With a proven track record of obtaining exclusives, you will cover live events, conduct interviews and generate high quality multimedia content for PA customers.

The successful candidate will be able to turn over stories quickly and accurately and be comfortable with covering financial results, economic releases and interviews with key industry figures.

You will also have excellent knowledge of relevant journalism laws, good shorthand skills and the ability to produce innovative multimedia journalism.

Previous experience in a similar role is essential, as is experience of uploading copy to a CMS and using video equipment to film or edit. Weekday shift work will be a requirement of the role.

This is not an entry level position.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Ravender Sembhy, City Editor

Email: ravender.sembhy@pressassociation.com

Closing date: March 14 2018

