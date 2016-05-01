Web Content Editor (BT TV) - Press Association

Web Content Editor (BT TV)

Location: London

The Press Association is seeking a talented digital editor to help produce and manage content on the TV section of BT.com (http://tv.bt.com), the highly-trafficked website which PA manages on behalf of BT.

The successful candidate will be tasked with helping develop the site as a go-to destination for current and prospective BT TV customers, designed to attract traffic from the BT.com homepage, email newsletter, online search and social media.

Working closely with the TV Content Manager, you’ll be expected to create compelling written features on a daily basis that promote the best of BT TV’s content and services (e.g. AMC, Catch-Up, BT TV Store, BT TV Kids) and ensure the website supports BT TV marketing plans.

Other tasks include sourcing video, interviewing talent from TV shows and attending launches and events.

To be considered for the role, you MUST have experience of working on at least one major website. Sorry, this is not a role for recent graduates or first-jobbers.

Additionally, you must be able to demonstrate a genuine passion for TV. For a full list of requirements, see below.

This is a full-time position, with most of the work during standard office hours. However, you will be expected to work some evening shifts when required.

The Press Association offices are situated very close to Victoria Station in the heart of London.

Main responsibilities

* Create engaging written content based on BT TV marketing and programming priorities

* Source and commission video content that aligns with BT TV marketing and programming priorities

* Generate and develop creative ideas to help promote BT TV products and services

* Manage content plans for BT TV Store, BT Kids, BT Music, AMC and various other BT TV marketing priorities

* Create editorial content for the BT TV email newsletter

* Proactively arrange and conduct interviews with TV talent

* Work closely with BT TV marketing and programming teams to ensure the website plays a key role in attracting new subscription leads and retaining BT TV customers

* Ensure the website channel pages are continually updated with the latest content. E.g. E!, Comedy Central, Discovery

* Track performance of content to aid understanding of audience habits

Requirements/competencies

* Hold a degree or NCTJ qualification

* Experience writing about TV for at least one major website or app, working full-time or as a regular, office-based freelancer

* Genuine passion for TV – particularly soaps, dramas, talent shows and documentaries

* Strong creative skills – specifically, ability to create and present content in innovative ways

* A solid understanding of SEO

* Proficient in use of Adobe Photoshop (or similar)

* Experience working with a web-based content management system

* Good understanding of web analytics

* Knowledge of BT TV (including YouView) would be an advantage

If you are interested in this position, and feel that you meet our criteria, please email your CV and a covering letter to Wesley Johnson, Managing editor, BT.com – wesley.johnson@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 30 January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.