Betting Specialist - Press Association

Betting Specialist

Location: Howden

We are currently looking for Horse Racing and Greyhounds enthusiasts who have an excellent professional knowledge of bookmaking and betting, to join our expanding Racing Operations team in Howden.

As a Betting Specialist, you will be responsible for forming and updating live betting markets using various internal methods.

A methodical approach to work and strong analytical and numerical skills are essential. A passion for racing and greyhounds is desirable.

Key responsibilities:

Forming and updating live betting markets for US Horse and Greyhound Racing.

Adhering to internal procedures and processes.

Remaining calm and focused under pressure.

Accountability and responsibility for assigned tasks.

Escalating content errors and/or potential issues to Management immediately without hesitation.

Essential criteria:

Excellent understanding of betting theory and bookmaking including percentages.

Previous industry experience in bookmaking/trading.

Strong numeric and analytical skills.

Methodical approach to work.

Strong customer focus.

Excellent communicator at all levels.

Excellent keyboard skills.



Desirable criteria:

Previous evening work experience.

Strong understanding of the racing / greyhound industry.

Digital competencies.

Previous data processing experience.

Successful candidates will be part of a team of dedicated Betting Specialists and Data Operators.

Shift patterns are subject to the racing schedule but will typically involve any 5 from 7 evenings between 4pm and 5am.

Please email your CV and covering letter, giving an indication of salary expectations to:

Dave Johnston, Racing Production Manager

david.johnston@pressassociation.com

Closing date: August 14th 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.