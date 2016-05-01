Assistant Production Manager - Press Association

Careers: Assistant Production Manager
TNR has been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and is the UK’s leading content-led PR specialists. Owned by the Press Association, the UK’s news agency, we are based at PA’s headquarters in London, Victoria.
Our clients are PR agencies or the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. Our services include; video content production and distribution, Radio Days, PR Video Production, PR Photography and Media Training for company spokespeople.
For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com
There is now an exciting opportunity for an experienced, talented, enthusiastic and ambitious Assistant Production Manager to join this growing agency.
This is a dynamic role with great opportunities to grow with the company.
Main Responsibilities
- Managing production schedule for 4 producers and assigning projects ensuring fair workload distribution
- Managing campaigns including sell-in, pre-production, production and ensuring team have all required information
- Responding to client briefs with well thought through and considered responses / consultation
- Detailed video production quotations
- Nurturing client relationships
- Managing the Account Management of clients by other members of the team
- Occasional production of shoots on location
- Management of client’s budgets and financial reporting to the HOPO and MD
- Use production and journalistic expertise to turn client briefs into potential projects and then confirmed work
- Manage health and safety, licensing and relevant legislation associated with production ensuring sufficient freelancers on rota at all times
Essential Criteria
- Have positive, can-do attitude, motivated by delivering stand-out results for clients
- Generate creative and strategic recommendations and be able to articulate them to clients both face-to-face and via proposals
- Be a self-starter, capable of working independently, and be motivated to succeed
- Well proven client-handling and multi-tasking skills, being able to work under pressure and meet regular tight deadlines
- Have strong planning and organisations skills with good attention to detail
- Willingness to work flexible hours
Desirable Criteria
- Broadcast journalism background
- Management of team experience
- Strong presentation skills
Please contact amanda@wearetnr.com by 6 January 2017 to apply for this position.
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.