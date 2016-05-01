Assistant Production Manager - Press Association

Assistant Production Manager

TNR has been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and is the UK’s leading content-led PR specialists. Owned by the Press Association, the UK’s news agency, we are based at PA’s headquarters in London, Victoria.

Our clients are PR agencies or the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. Our services include; video content production and distribution, Radio Days, PR Video Production, PR Photography and Media Training for company spokespeople.

For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com

There is now an exciting opportunity for an experienced, talented, enthusiastic and ambitious Assistant Production Manager to join this growing agency.

This is a dynamic role with great opportunities to grow with the company.

Main Responsibilities

Managing production schedule for 4 producers and assigning projects ensuring fair workload distribution

Managing campaigns including sell-in, pre-production, production and ensuring team have all required information

Responding to client briefs with well thought through and considered responses / consultation

Detailed video production quotations

Nurturing client relationships

Managing the Account Management of clients by other members of the team

Occasional production of shoots on location

Management of client’s budgets and financial reporting to the HOPO and MD

Use production and journalistic expertise to turn client briefs into potential projects and then confirmed work

Manage health and safety, licensing and relevant legislation associated with production ensuring sufficient freelancers on rota at all times

Essential Criteria

Have positive, can-do attitude, motivated by delivering stand-out results for clients

Generate creative and strategic recommendations and be able to articulate them to clients both face-to-face and via proposals

Be a self-starter, capable of working independently, and be motivated to succeed

Well proven client-handling and multi-tasking skills, being able to work under pressure and meet regular tight deadlines

Have strong planning and organisations skills with good attention to detail

Willingness to work flexible hours

Desirable Criteria

Broadcast journalism background

Management of team experience

Strong presentation skills

Please contact amanda@wearetnr.com by 6 January 2017 to apply for this position.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.