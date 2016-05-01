Assignments Editor

Location: London

PA Images is the UK’s leading news, sport and entertainment image provider.

We are hiring an experienced Assignments Editor based in London to direct our Empics branded photography covering news and entertainment and to manage our commercial assignments.

You will be an experienced photography professional with a full understanding of press photography and editing, proficient in briefing photographers to ensure the best possible outcome.

A proven track record in assigning photographers and juggling a busy news and entertainment schedule is essential as is knowledge of the news, royal and entertainment agenda.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who wants to shape the next phase of a photography brand.

The role is based in London.

Please send your CV and a covering letter outlining your experience and evidence of suitability for the role to Milica Lamb, Head of Entertainment: milica.lamb@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 25th June 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.