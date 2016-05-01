Account Manager

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a range of multimedia content solutions including text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and digital publishing businesses. At the heart of the media industry, the PA supplies services to the national and regional newspapers, broadcasters, online and digital publishers, out-of-home sector and a wide range of commercial and non-media organisations.

We are looking for an Account Manager to manage and develop existing Key Accounts and develop new business for PA Media.

Key Requirements

To be successful in this role you must have:

Proven sales experience including a clear history of hitting and exceeding targets

Experience in developing revenue opportunities and business with existing and new clients

Ability to perform day to day management of key Accounts, assessing and evaluating gaps and opportunities

Familiar with working in a fast past industry, a true self-starter with strong sales background

A strong proven record of new business sales

A Pro-active approach

Candidates should possess analytical and creative skills to identify new business opportunities and to develop commercial solutions which quickly generate additional revenue income

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Revenue Figures against set targets

Daily, weekly, monthly call and meetings targets

Internal CRM system for sales revenues, opportunity pipelines, meeting and contact performance

Ideally Applicants will have a strong sales experience within organisations and a full understanding of the shape and working practices of Publishing and Broadcast industries and have knowledge of using Salesforce.

If you have a good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services and the commercial imperatives for securing and growing business in information hungry market sectors, this is the job for you.

Why work for us?

This is an exciting role at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape in a company boasting a rich heritage and an up-to-the-minute outlook. A dynamic commercial culture which offers rewards directly related to your contribution to growing our business and the opportunity to progress to more senior positions within the business. Plus, all the other benefits you would expect from an established company including 5 weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, interest free travel loans, pension scheme, Cycle2work schemes and a sports and social club.

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, stating your salary and OTE expectations to:

Matthew Davis, Head of Sales

Matthew.davis@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 May 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.