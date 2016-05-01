Account Manager - Public Sector (job-share) - Press Association

Account Manager – Public Sector (job-share)

Location: Nottingham

PA Images is the photographic arm of the Press Association which also incorporates PA Sport and Entertainment. With over 26 staff photographers based around the UK covering news, sport and entertainment on a daily basis.

Our pictures appear in National and Regional Newspapers across the UK as well as on a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and a whole host of online subscribers who make up a large part of our client base. In addition, we have great experience working with sensitive and restricted information and images and as such are trusted by organisations such as Buckingham Palace and Downing Street to take and distribute approved images and stories.

We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Account Manager. Reporting to the Head of Account Management, the successful applicant will be responsible for the day-to-day account management, on a job-share basis, of customers within the Public Sector, which includes charities, governing bodies, local government, museums and non-profit organisations.

The role will involve maximising new revenue opportunities and you will also be responsible for expanding and retaining customer accounts to ensure consistent revenue growth to exceed individual targets.

Key Responsibilities:

To achieve monthly individual revenue targets

Build strong relationships with new business and existing clients and coordinate all aspects of sales, in order to meet or exceed established revenue goals

Maintain clear and concise records of contracts, revenue, sales etc. to aid analysis of the market and organise workload and day to day tasks

To ensure that all aspects of the service to client base is completed in a timely manner

Create forecasts on revenue and end of month performance

Essential Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work under own initiative and constantly achieve set deadlines

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Excellent knowledge of current affairs

IT literate

Desirable Skills:

Experience in customer service and/or account management in a service-related field, preferably related to the licensing, advertising, or media industries is desirable.

The working pattern for this role will be 15 hours per week, to be worked on Thursdays and Fridays.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Debra Healy, Commercial Director, PA Images, Pearl House, Friar Lane, Nottingham, NG1 6BT

Closing date: 12 February 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.