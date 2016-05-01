Account Director - Press Association

Account Director

Location: London

TNR has been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and is the UK’s leading content-led PR specialists. Owned by the Press Association, the UK’s news agency, we are based at PA’s headquarters in London, Victoria.

Our clients are PR agencies or the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. Our services include; video content production and distribution, Radio Days, PR Video Production, PR Photography and Media Training for company spokespeople.

We are looking for an experienced Account Director to join our expanding team.

For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com

The Role

Reporting to the Managing Director, the ideal candidate will be a creative thinker with excellent industry knowledge and the ability to take client briefs and transform them into engaging audience specific campaigns and content for multiple platforms.

We are looking for a driven and ambitious person who can help reposition the agency to meet new opportunities, launch new services, and ultimately to continue to drive revenue by managing clients and new business opportunities.

Our clients are a mix of brands direct and PR agency’s with brands spanning a variety of sectors including travel, financial services, B2B, tech, fashion, food and drink to name but a few. TNR straddles comms/PR/marketing/digital/social/brand/creative by taking a content-led approach.

The perfect person for this role will thrive in an agency that is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied. You will be a flexible person and a seasoned professional with an outgoing personality and positive attitude with a black book of contacts from your time in the industry.

Main responsibilities:

Driving force behind growing the video and photography businesses

New business and upselling of services to existing clients

Senior responsibility for client/account management

Identifying and acting on opportunities for client growth

Working with Marketing Manager to identify leads

Management of key accounts

Client support and communications

Reposition and maintain the excellence of TNRs creative services

Maintaining existing and developing new relationship with clients

Tendering and leading pitches

Consult with clients on projects from content perspective

Write quotes and consultative emails to clients in response to incoming leads

Strategic planning and advice for client campaigns and projects

Management of key accounts

Manage the junior team & support in their development

Essential Criteria:

Proven track record (Agency) in winning new business

An ability to present confidently

Strong written and copywriting skills

Experience in effectively evaluating PR campaigns

Good understanding of broadcast PR, photography and video

Strong campaign planning skills

A thorough commercial awareness

Digitally savvy

Excellent industry knowledge in creative services, PR, digital, production and photography complete with a book of contacts

Sound experience of working at Account Director level

Please send CV and covering letter to: Amanda@wearetnr.com

Closing date: 3rd February 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.