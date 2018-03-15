Reporters - RADAR local news project - PA

Location: Central London

The Press Association is working in partnership with Urbs Media on an ambitious and innovative project that will change the face of regional, local and hyperlocal news production in the UK and Ireland.

The project – Reporters and Data and Robots – has won major funding from Google’s Digital News Initiative. It combines human authored journalism with automated production.

We are seeking to expand the editorial team with the hire of additional reporters.

Our reporters find stories within open data and write them using Natural Language Generation software for distribution across the local news sector in the UK.

Here’s what we are looking for in candidates:

A great nose for a local news story and the writing skill to turn it into crisp copy. Experience in local journalism would be an advantage

Comfortable working with data and using tools such as Excel

Very strong eye for detail and language structure

Keen learner with appetite for teamwork and new technology

Candidates should note that whilst these roles are at a junior level within the team, our new recruits will be right at the heart of this ground-breaking project, working with an innovative start-up company and one of the most respected news agencies in the world.

Please send your CV and a covering letter to RADAR Editor, Gary Rogers

Email: gary.rogers@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 2 April 2018

We encourage applications from all sectors of the community.