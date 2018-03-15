Customer Support Analyst - PA

Customer Support Analyst

Location: Howden

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into newsrooms around the country.

At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional daily newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

We are now looking for a passionate and dedicated individual to join our busy Customer Support team based in Howden.

The successful candidate will ensure that the highest levels of customer support for Press Association services are provided and maintained for both our internal users and external customers.

This is a challenging and varied role combining Customer Service and 1st line support into one Customer Support Role. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated individual with a proven track record of achievement in a customer-focused environment.

You will be part of a dedicated team responsible for ensuring our Customer Service Level Agreements are consistently met.

A recognised Customer Service qualification would be desirable.

The successful applicant will be required to work a rolling shift pattern within a 24/7 support function inclusive of weekdays, weekends and Bank Holidays

Essential Competencies:

Self-prioritisation of workload with the ability to co-ordinate all required support activities.

Ability to maintain a polite and professional approach at all times.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

An analytical, troubleshooting mind-set with a natural desire to take responsibility for problems.

PC literate with a sound understanding of Microsoft Office.

Training will be provided.

Please send your CV and Covering letter to Jenna Allinson, Customer Support Manager

Email: jenna.allinson@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 29 March 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors