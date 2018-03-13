Racing Operations Shift Leader (USA)

PA Racing Operations is currently looking to recruit a Shift Leader to assist in the management and supervision of our American racing service.

The successful candidate will help lead a team of dedicated Betting Specialists and will be responsible for ensuring the content provided for our clients is of the highest standards, the roles and responsibilities will include:

Management, leadership and supervision of staff during designated shifts periods.

Assist in staff introduction and training plans.

Assist in shift assignment, ensuring adequate staff levels are maintained in all areas, at peak times.

Define and implement new processes, procedures and exact strategies for continuous business improvement as directed by management.

Liaise with clients and assist in communicating to key account stakeholders.

Perform the duties of Betting Specialists during busy periods, specifically data processing using bespoke internal applications.

Assist with service issues diagnostics, following escalation procedures where necessary.

Escalation of live issues in line with departmental procedures

We are looking for candidates who can demonstrate proven expertise in the following key areas at interview:

Previous experience within betting industry.

Understanding of betting theory.

Previous experience of leading and managing staff.

High levels of organisation.

Strong numeric and analytical skills with a methodical approach to work.

Strong customer focus with understanding of downstream customer impact.

Ability to make decisions and react in real-time to scenarios that would otherwise impact PA or its customers.

Excellent communication skills at all levels.

Pro-active behaviour and self-management, influencing positive and encouraging behaviour.

Shift patterns are subject to racing schedule and will range from 4pm to 5am.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 March 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.