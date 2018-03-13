Racing Operations Shift Leader (USA) - PA

Careers: Racing Operations Shift Leader (USA)
Posted at 12:46h in Careers
PA Racing Operations is currently looking to recruit a Shift Leader to assist in the management and supervision of our American racing service.
The successful candidate will help lead a team of dedicated Betting Specialists and will be responsible for ensuring the content provided for our clients is of the highest standards, the roles and responsibilities will include:
- Management, leadership and supervision of staff during designated shifts periods.
- Assist in staff introduction and training plans.
- Assist in shift assignment, ensuring adequate staff levels are maintained in all areas, at peak times.
- Define and implement new processes, procedures and exact strategies for continuous business improvement as directed by management.
- Liaise with clients and assist in communicating to key account stakeholders.
- Perform the duties of Betting Specialists during busy periods, specifically data processing using bespoke internal applications.
- Assist with service issues diagnostics, following escalation procedures where necessary.
- Escalation of live issues in line with departmental procedures
We are looking for candidates who can demonstrate proven expertise in the following key areas at interview:
- Previous experience within betting industry.
- Understanding of betting theory.
- Previous experience of leading and managing staff.
- High levels of organisation.
- Strong numeric and analytical skills with a methodical approach to work.
- Strong customer focus with understanding of downstream customer impact.
- Ability to make decisions and react in real-time to scenarios that would otherwise impact PA or its customers.
- Excellent communication skills at all levels.
- Pro-active behaviour and self-management, influencing positive and encouraging behaviour.
Shift patterns are subject to racing schedule and will range from 4pm to 5am.
Please send CV and covering letter to:
RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 31 March 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.