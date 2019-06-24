News and Politics Reporter (maternity cover) - PA

News and Politics Reporter (maternity cover)

Location: Dublin

The Press Association, the UK and Ireland’s leading news agency, is looking for a news and politics reporter to join its Dublin team on a temporary basis to cover a maternity leave period.

The successful applicant will be a self-starter who can operate under pressure to produce accurate, fast, clear copy and compelling stills and video.

He or she will also be able to generate their own multi-platform stories, making full use of social media and other sources.

The job involves covering a wide-range of stories – including court cases – in the Republic of Ireland and, on occasion, Northern Ireland.

Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level is essential, as is the ability to take a shorthand note. Sound knowledge of media law is also required.

Experience of covering political developments in the Oireachtas is preferable. Experience of shooting video is also preferable but training can be provided.

The job is based around core working hours but the successful candidate must be flexible enough to respond to the demands of covering breaking news stories when the need arises.

You must be willing to travel throughout Ireland to cover stories and work evenings and weekends when required.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to PA’s Ireland Editor, David Young.

Email: david.young@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: Monday 8th July 2019

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community