Video Production Assistant (fixed term contract) - PA

Careers: Video Production Assistant (fixed term contract)
Location: London
Producing multimedia content for news organisations across the country, Press Association (PA) is the largest newswire in the UK. We have a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic Video Production Assistant to join the video team on a fixed term contract.
Working in PA’s video team, the successful applicant will be responsible for processing incoming footage from the field across a range of subject areas including news, sport and entertainment, as well as assisting with a manner of administrative duties. The role requires someone with strong editorial judgement, excellent organisation skills and a can-do attitude.
This an entry level role, offering an exciting opportunity for possible future progression within the video team.
Responsibilities:
- Processing incoming footage from our Video Producers and journalists in the field – caption writing, basic video editing and metadata creation
- Ensuring video production equipment is in good working order
- Filming news events from time to time
- Any other ad hoc duties required within the scope of the role
Essential skills, knowledge and experience:
- Ability to multitask and communicate effectively
- Excellent grammatical skills
- Excellent time management
- Proactive, reliable and adaptable, you will be highly organised with excellent attention to detail
- Able to manage a full and ever-changing workload, you understand the need to prioritise effectively
- Excellent understanding of the Press Association’s audience and customers
- Able to work both as part of a team and on your own initiative
- Strong video news judgement
- Diplomatic with excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent general office administration skills
Desirable:
- Experience of working across high profile news events
- Experience of working in a newsroom, preferably in a video department
- Experience using Adobe Premiere software
- Experience with newsgathering cameras such as Canon XF 205/XA35
To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to Joe Pickover, Head of Video, by clicking ‘Apply‘ now
Closing Date: 5 July 2019
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.