Video Production Assistant (fixed term contract) - PA

Location: London

Producing multimedia content for news organisations across the country, Press Association (PA) is the largest newswire in the UK. We have a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic Video Production Assistant to join the video team on a fixed term contract.

Working in PA’s video team, the successful applicant will be responsible for processing incoming footage from the field across a range of subject areas including news, sport and entertainment, as well as assisting with a manner of administrative duties. The role requires someone with strong editorial judgement, excellent organisation skills and a can-do attitude.

This an entry level role, offering an exciting opportunity for possible future progression within the video team.

Responsibilities:

  •      Processing incoming footage from our Video Producers and journalists in the field – caption writing, basic video editing and metadata creation
  •     Ensuring video production equipment is in good working order
  •     Filming news events from time to time
  •      Any other ad hoc duties required within the scope of the role

 

Essential skills, knowledge and experience:

  •         Ability to multitask and communicate effectively
  •         Excellent grammatical skills
  •         Excellent time management
  •         Proactive, reliable and adaptable, you will be highly organised with excellent attention to detail
  •         Able to manage a full and ever-changing workload, you understand the need to prioritise effectively
  •         Excellent understanding of the Press Association’s audience and customers
  •         Able to work both as part of a team and on your own initiative
  •         Strong video news judgement
  •         Diplomatic with excellent interpersonal skills
  •         Excellent general office administration skills

 

Desirable:

  •         Experience of working across high profile news events
  •         Experience of working in a newsroom, preferably in a video department
  •         Experience using Adobe Premiere software
  •         Experience with newsgathering cameras such as Canon XF 205/XA35


To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to Joe Pickover, Head of Video, by clicking ‘Apply‘ now

Closing Date: 5 July 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

 



