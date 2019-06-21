Page Producer - PA

Page Producer

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for a Page Producer to join the Specialist Services team, compiling accurate print-ready pages for delivery to a wide range of PA customers. The services covered include Sport, Racing, Finance and Weather so an interest in one or more of these areas would be preferable.

The role involves frequent communication with PA customers to agree on daily production requirements so sound written and verbal communication skills are essential, as is the ability to closely follow detailed instruction.

Is this role right for you?

Are you…

An effective and confident communicator?

Calm and organised under pressure and in a deadline-driven environment?

Self-motivated and thrive on using your own initiative?

Flexible and able to work a variety of shift patterns, including regular evenings and weekends?

Do you have…

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy?

A proactive approach to your work?

An interest in sport, racing, finance or weather?

Experience of using Adobe InDesign?

Please apply to Gary Carter, Production Manager.

Email: gary.carter@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 23 June 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.