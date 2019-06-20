Sports Reporter - PA

Sports Reporter

Location: London

Are you an enthusiastic aspiring journalist ready to work for one of the most respected and innovative news agencies in the world?

The Press Association, is the UK and Ireland’s national agency, providing our customers with multi-media news content around the clock. We are recruiting a reporter who will be based in London.

What will you be doing?

You will be working as a generalist Sports Reporter on the sport editorial team, where no two days are the same! You will be attending press conferences, live sporting events, sourcing stories and calling contacts in order to produce high-quality content for use by PA’s international, national and regional customers.

You’ll use your passion for sport to proactively go after stories and angles that provide value to PA’s broad customer base. You’ll be trained to provide high-quality video from press conferences and other live events, and be comfortable providing engaging social media content for PA’s channels and for your own followers.

This is an exciting environment where you will need to be responsive to calls from the desk and be a true all-rounder who is comfortable reporting on a wide variety of sports and issues.

What will you need?

To be successful you will need to be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, adaptable and have diverse editorial skills.

You’ll need to have a recognised journalistic qualification and be able to demonstrate previous full-time sports journalism experience.

You’ll need to be a driven individual who thrives on producing original content and getting under the skin of sport.

Due to the nature of the sporting calendar the role will naturally require weekend, evening and bank holiday work but PA recognise the importance of a healthy work-life balance and are committed to helping employees achieve that through opportunities for flexible working.

What we can offer you

This role offers an opportunity to develop your career in sports journalism and work within a committed team who can share a wealth of experience.

Press Association is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and applications are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to jamie.gardner@pressassociation.com by 5 July 2019. Please also include a copy of the piece of journalism you’re most proud of to date, with a brief statement explaining the work behind it.