Business Development Manager, Racing and Sports Betting - PA

Business Development Manager, Racing and Sports Betting

Location: Howden

Are you an ambitious and determined salesperson with a track record of success building new business in the racing/betting or sports industry?

Would you like to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia organisations within the UK, that is a market leader in the Racing and Sports Betting industry?

PA is a leading supplier to the racing and betting industrywhich has seen 60% growth in the last 4 years and has providedcontent to the market for over 60 years. Covering 20+ sports, and over 300,000 individual matches / races a year, we provide a range of products including live data, form guides, statistics (covering the past 100 years), editorial content, images, graphics and infographics as well as hosted solutions.

Join our teamand you’ll get the opportunity to sell a brand-new line focusing on sports editorial with the benefit of the PA name behind you. You’ll be proactive and able to source your own prospects as well as taking advantage of PA’s “little black book” to open doors for you.

This role will focus primarily on new business development with some account management and will be based from our northern headquarters in Howden, East Yorkshire.

The Person

Are you?

Able to build rapport quickly

An excellent communicator

Comfortable working within a target-driven environment

Do you have?

Knowledge of the racing and betting industry

Proven track record generating new business and achieving targets

Knowledge of the sports editorial industry

What we can offer you

In exchange for your hard work we can offer an excellent basic salary and package as well as the opportunity to work with a brand-new line for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

You will join a determined and ambitious team who have extensive knowledge of the Racing and Sports Betting industry.

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

To apply, please email Claire Hunter Gregson, Commercial Director- Racing and Sports Betting

Email: Claire.Hunter-Gregson@pressassociation.com

Closing date:

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.