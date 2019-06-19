Business Development Manager - PA

Business Development Manager

Location: London

We are offering a fantastic opportunity for a polished sales professional to join the Globelynx Sales Team on a permanent basis with an immediate start available.

Selling broadcast technology solutions into a wide range of industries with a global territory, you’ll be a key individual who can make a huge impact to the revenue the business wins. We help originations and individuals connect with the leading news channels around the world.

Your key tasks will be to secure net new logos as well as manage an existing portfolio of approx. 40 accounts. You’ll oversee your own prospecting and generating interest, so a highly motivated mindset is a must. The expectation is that you’ll be meeting with prospects and clients 3 times a week, with the rest of the time focused on creating proposals, updating the pipeline to forecast accurately and getting paperwork signed. There is a high level of autonomy within this role and commercial flexibility to close deals, but you’ll be working with a hands-on manager who will support you with coaching & development.

You’ll need a solid understanding of the full sales cycle and be able to demonstrate experience of how you rely on a fundamental sales methodology. Experience of looking after approx. £1m of revenue and managing deal sizes that can be up to £70k will work in your favour.

We have a 3 highly skilled teams who you’ll need to collaborate and strategise with. They represent a great deal of knowledge and can support you be a success within this role.

Working for Globelynx, as part of the PA Group means there are a whole host of fantastic benefits on offer in addition to a good basic salary and a commission structure.

If you are looking for a role that encompasses new business and account management, has a high level of autonomy, provides commercial flexibility and you’d like to sell a product that has little to no competition in the UK market please get in touch.

Please apply to Glen Hawley, Head of Sales

Email: glen.hawley@pressassociation.com

Closing date:

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.