Reporter - RADAR news agency - PA

Location: central London

RADAR is an innovative news agency that has created a new and exciting way for journalists to work.

We combine journalism skills with AI technology to produce hundreds of data-driven news stories every day for publishers and broadcasters.

We have a vacancy for a reporter who loves working with data, and who wants to have a genuine impact in delivering essential news stories for readers in communities across the UK.

RADAR is a joint venture between the Press Association and Urbs Media. We began work in September 2017 with support from Google’s Digital News Initiative. In January this year we became a subscriber-based service.

Our reporters find stories within open data and develop story lines and angles through research and interviews. They write their stories using automation software, which enables us to produce many localised versions.

We are global pioneers in equipping journalists with AI writing skills, so full training is provided in our working methods and technology.

Here’s what we are looking for in candidates:

A great nose for a local news story and the writing skill to turn it into crisp copy. Experience in local news would be a real advantage

Comfortable working with data and using tools such as Excel

Very strong eye for detail and language structure

Keen learner with appetite for teamwork and new technology

Please send CV and a covering letter to explain why you would be our perfect candidate to RADAR Editor-in-Chief Gary Rogers: gary.rogers@radarai.com

Closing date: 1 July 2019