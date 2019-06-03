PA news trainee scheme 2019-2021 - PA

PA news trainee scheme 2019-2021

We are offering a fantastic opportunity for trainee journalists to join the PA newsroom on a two-year full-time training course starting in the summer of 2019.

Over the years our editorial programmes have provided trainees with a place to hone their core news reporting skills – grounded in our principles of fast, fair and accurate journalism – as well as to develop their multimedia and digital skills. Many trainees have gone on to build successful careers within PA and the wider news industry, holding senior editorial positions across digital, broadcast and print media.

You’ll need to be hard-working, flexible and keen to learn, with excellent general knowledge, a passion for news and current affairs, and a real commitment to a career in journalism.

In return, we’ll provide on-the-job training to equip you with the skills you need to excel as a senior journalist in any newsroom, with a diverse programme involving rotations on our national news wire, our video team, and our social media department.

You will also be given access to the support and guidance of senior editors throughout the programme, will be given regular feedback on your work, and will have access to a designated mentor.

The two-year scheme will see you move around the newsroom at the heart of PA’s modern purpose-built London headquarters in Paddington, including rotations on the:

News wire

You will train on the job as a multimedia reporter covering a broad range of stories, from breaking news, the courts and politics to financial news and showbiz, for PA’s wire and digital services.

Video team

Video is a fundamental element of PA storytelling. You will be trained in how to capture and edit high-quality video content for a vast array of online publishers across a diverse range of channels including news, sport, entertainment, lifestyle, tech, viral and motoring. You will also be integral to the creative process for PA’s video coverage.

Social desk

Social media is at the heart of PA’s newsroom, both as a newsgathering resource and as a channel for content publishing. Your work will include finding and verifying material from social media around breaking news and sport stories, producing social-led content for our newswire and digital services, and managing PA’s social channels.

About the Press Association

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland and a leading multi-media content provider across web, mobile, broadcast and print. For 150 years PA has been providing fast, accurate feeds of text, data, photos and video. Today the business is increasingly focused on the delivery of complete products for both digital and print clients. Our services include the best live coverage of news, sport and entertainment but also bespoke content marketing solutions for non-media clients. Our customers span all major UK print, broadcast and digital media;

rights holders; leading brands and corporates; and the public sector.

How to apply

You must have a media law qualification and shorthand at 100wpm to be considered for a place on the trainee scheme.

Please send your CV and a covering letter telling us why you should be considered for the role, along with three examples of your work, to: Wesley Johnson, Head of Planning

Email: wesley.johnson@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 14 June 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of our community.