Senior Salesforce Administrator - PA

Senior Salesforce Administrator

Location: London

Press Association, the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services, are looking for a Senior Salesforce Administrator to manage and develop PA’s migration to Salesforce Lightning and to support over 100 users.

The Senior Salesforce Administrator will play a vital role, ensuring not only that the system runs smoothly, but also that the wider business have the relevant tools and skills to fully realise the benefits of the system.

You will provide key support in the development, maintenance and administration of the Salesforce system and database and will work closely with colleagues across the business to deliver customer insights as well as access to key data for reporting and analytics.

You’ll be an expert in Salesforce CRM, leading the business in exploiting its system capabilities and delivering significant business and customer value. You’ll also use your well-developed communication skills to translate user requirements into meaningfulsolutionsand configure Salesforce to fulfil requirements.

The Person

You’ll have significant Salesforce Administration experience combined with a strong understanding of best practice and functionality. This expertise will provide you with the confidence to interact professionally with a diverse group of executives, managers and subject matter experts.

You’ll have outstanding communication skills to allow you to work collaboratively and positively with employees and customers.

Strong analytical skills will assist you in being able to interpret business requirements and translate them into effective solutions.

It would also be useful to hold ADM201 Certificationand experience within a B2B Sales and Marketing environment,but these aren’t essential.