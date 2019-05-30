IT Operations Analyst - PA

IT Operations Analyst

Location: Howden

Do you have a passion for technology and would thrive in a role that challenges you every day to find solutions for technically complex problems, allowing you to get involved with the very latest, often bespoke, technology?

As an IT Operations Analyst at the Press Association you’ll work within a 4 strong supportive team who’ll help you to develop your skills and expose you to cutting-edge technology that helps to re-imagine the way that PA creates, enhances and distributes content to organisations globally.

What will you be doing?

Through dashboards and contact with internal customers, you’ll monitor the health of the company’s networks, server estates and digital feeds. You’ll spend time investigating faults and identifying technical fixes and work with other teams in our fast-paced, energetic technical development department.

The best bit? You will be working closely with Networks, Infrastructure and DevOps engineers and you can influence what work you take on from other technical teams, which means you can develop your skills in areas you have a genuine interest in.

You’ll be able to be involved with technology you’d never normally touch and will be working directly with the people who built it, getting to see first-hand how they built the cool stuff we offer to customers.

What will you need?

You’ll need to be a great communicator and have a positive, can-do attitude with a hunger to learn new skills. Naturally you’ll have an analytical approach to problem solving and be able to consider business impact.

You’ll have good technical aptitude possibly gained from working in an IT Support, Service Desk, Help Desk or Operations role.

Due to the nature of our business this role will be on a shift rotation of 6-2, 2-10 Monday to Friday and 1 weekend in 4 working reduced hours which tend to be influenced by the sporting events calendar

It would also be great if you had some of the following but it’s not essential;

ITIL Foundation certificate

Degree or equivalent level education in an IT-related discipline

Experience in using UNIX over command-line

Experience of Enterprise technologies – remote desktop, Active Directory, Exchange Management Console, VMWare

What we offer

In exchange for your commitment we’ll offer you five weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, pension scheme, interest-free travel loan and life assurance plus a range of other benefits.

Most importantly you’ll be able to take advantage of great opportunities for development and progression within a well-established, fast-growing organisation using the latest technology.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Alistair Young, Service Operations Manager

Email: alistair.young@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 27

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.