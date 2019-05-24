* News Correspondent - PA

Careers: News Correspondent

Posted at 15:23h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for an experienced news journalist to work in the London bureau of international English-language newspaper The National.

 

Key Responsibilities:

  • Reporting on daily news from the UK and Europe
  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Developing off-diary leads and features
  • Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
  • Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

 

Essential criteria:

  • Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
  • Proven ability to generate off-diary story ideas and deliver leads
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
  • Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Knowledge of the Middle East
  • Experience of working in online news

 

Professional qualifications:

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

Please note this role is largely writing rather than broadcasting. It will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, send a CV to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com by 31 May 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



