News Correspondent - PA

Careers: News Correspondent
Posted at 15:23h in Careers
Location: London
The Press Association is looking for an experienced news journalist to work in the London bureau of international English-language newspaper The National.
Key Responsibilities:
- Reporting on daily news from the UK and Europe
- Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
- Developing off-diary leads and features
- Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
- Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
Essential criteria:
- Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
- Proven ability to generate off-diary story ideas and deliver leads
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
- Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
Desirable criteria:
- Knowledge of the Middle East
- Experience of working in online news
Professional qualifications:
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
Please note this role is largely writing rather than broadcasting. It will be based in London and will involve shifts.
To apply, send a CV to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com by 31 May 2019.
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.