News Correspondent - PA

News Correspondent

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for an experienced news journalist to work in the London bureau of international English-language newspaper The National.

Key Responsibilities:

Reporting on daily news from the UK and Europe

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Developing off-diary leads and features

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

Essential criteria:

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

Proven ability to generate off-diary story ideas and deliver leads

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of the Middle East

Experience of working in online news

Professional qualifications:

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

Please note this role is largely writing rather than broadcasting. It will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, send a CV to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com by 31 May 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.