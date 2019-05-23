DevOps Engineer - PA

DevOps Engineer

Location: Howden

Are you a modern day thinking individual ready to join a dedicated DevOps team who work with the latest technology?

Based in Howden this role will suit a forward thinking, highly motivated individual who wants to work within an agile framework in a fast-moving ever-changing environment…. Sound like you? Want to know more?… Then read on…

A week in the life of:

Every working week should begin with a nice cup of tea or coffee (or cold drink if that is your preference) while you sit down with other DevOps Engineers, Site Reliability Engineers, Development Engineers and sometimes the Operations team to investigate any issues from the weekend to establish what went wrong, how it was fixed and what we can do to prevent it from happening again.

After any weekend issues are taken care the real fun begins;

Participate in the team stand-ups, discussing our great achievements and what else can be done to make us even more awesome

Take part in your squad stand-up and work with your fellow squad engineers to deliver business projects

Brainstorm with fellow Operations and Development specialists to ensure systems and services are ticking over nicely

Take some time out for a spot of lunch from one of the many local eateries Howden has to offer

Look into what mundane daily manual tasks can be automated

Investigate how to improve team efficiency and processes

Work with other teams across IT Operations to see what DevOps methodologies can assist them

You’re naturally good at;

Forward thinking with a professional attitude: Not afraid to constructively challenge current concepts and be able to put new ideas for change forward

Knife and Chef skills: Not in the kitchen (although keen bakers are always welcome!), but the ability to write a Ruby recipe or cookbook for Chef is more what we're looking for

Automation, research and improvement: Removal of the day to day manual and repetitive tasks; no one likes doing the same thing every day, we'd much rather be looking how to improve our systems/services whilst researching and testing the latest, greatest and coolest new technologies

Removal of the day to day manual and repetitive tasks; no one likes doing the same thing every day, we’d much rather be looking how to improve our systems/services whilst researching and testing the latest, greatest and coolest new technologies Flexible & agile: Been able to touch your toes or get into a side-reclining leg lift, although impressive is not what’s needed here; the ability to make yourself available, take part in out of hours support and be adaptive to an ever-changing work environment would be much more beneficial

What makes you extra awesome;

Working knowledge of AWS and Terraform

CI/CD processes

OS knowledge: Linux or Windows server knowledge

Languages: knowledge of any of these would set you on the right track; Java, Perl, Php, Javascript/Node.JS, C++ or .NET C#

Scripting: Bash, PowerShell, Python

DB skills: MySQL, MSSQL, Percona, Mongo

CI and automation tooling: Bamboo, Chef, Jenkins, Rundeck

Bamboo, Chef, Jenkins, Rundeck The ability to communicate and work as part of a team

Happy to travel to other sites when required

Perks;

25 days holiday a year with the option to purchase an extra 5 days

Possibility of working from home up to two days a week

Sports and social club offering discounts and occasional free food/beer

Eye care vouchers

Interest free travel loan

A remarkable amount of sandwich shops and restaurants within walking distance of the office

Please send CV and covering letter to Matthew Levitt, DevOps Manager

Email: matthew.levitt@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 20 June 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.