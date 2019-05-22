Homepage Editor - PA

Homepage Editor

The Press Association is looking for a talented writer/editor to join our team working on the homepage for Microsoft’s Bing search engine. In this role, you will be writing engaging text, crafting an editorial calendar, researching dynamic photography, and working closely with a variety of partners to ensure the highest quality experience for our customers. Experience in an online publishing environment working on a consumer web site covering current events is required.

You must be able to handle multiple editorial and programming responsibilities concurrently, and work well under regular deadline pressure in a constantly evolving environment. Some weekend hours are required in this position.

Job duties:

Select visually appealing images and write short, engaging text that entices users to click through to great results.

Edit photos using advanced Photoshop techniques to enhance the image where necessary.

Work closely with the US homepage team and other project editors to ensure high-quality, relevant content is surfaced.

Maintain an editorial calendar of events relevant to the audience in the UK

Edit content written by others.

Use search trends to identify and approve content programming opportunities

Apply your knowledge of news, sports and entertainment to produce a weekly trends quiz

Make on-the-fly decisions about daily content programming priorities

In this role, you need to have:

Strong editorial experience working as an editor or writer in a daily web publishing environment

Excellent writing skills including headline and caption writing with flawless spelling and grammar

A strong background in online research and experience making valid evaluations of quality

Ability to convey features and functions in concise meaningful words

Thorough understanding of online editorial best practices and priorities

Ability to use online content management systems and web tracking and reporting tools

Great interpersonal skills; strong partner management experience

A sense of humour

And you need to be:

High familiarity with web searching

Well-informed in the areas of news, sports, and entertainment

Strong grammar

Excellent headline writing

Able to identify breaking-news stories

Able to exercise solid judgement in determining the appropriate content for our user base

Poise under deadline pressure

Experience in assessing photo quality

Able to handle multiple editorial and programming duties concurrently

Proactive, organised, easily able to multitask and comfortable making decisions in a fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented, with great follow-through

Committed to consistently delivering quality work

Comfortable working in a collaborative team environment or, as needs dictate, in an independent, autonomous role

Please note this role will involve some unpredictable hours, including at the weekend.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com by 27 May 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.