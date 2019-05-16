Customer Data Analyst - PA

Customer Data Analyst

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for an individual to join our Customer Data Analyst Team in Howden.

The Press Association is the UK’s Leading multimedia and content provider, offering fast, fair and accurate data to an extensive range of customers around the world.

A day consisting of being a customer data analyst:

You will be logging inbound queries within database, providing clear and professional communication for clients.

You will be the first point of contact for our clients and will be responsible for ensuring issues are resolved in a professional manner.

You will be providing real-time response to our clients and escalating and diagnosing issues reported internally and externally.

You will be adhering to departmental objectives, processes and procedures, whilst meeting KPI’s.

You will be monitoring racing and IT systems, and escalating live incidents. Do you.. Want to work in an environment where you are encouraged to be proactive and show your initiative?

Have an interest in racing and sports? (not essential)

Have the ability to work independently and within a team? Essential criteria: Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong numerical and analytical skills

Attention to detail, accuracy and completeness, active listening

A flexible, reliable team player with a positive attitude who is willing to go the extra mile

PC literate with a good understanding of Microsoft What we can offer you: Excellent basic salary and benefits

Building a career with a market-leading media organisation

Amazing support from experienced team members

Working within an interesting dynamic environment The successful applicant will be required to work a flexible shift pattern within a 24/7 support function inclusive of weekdays, weekends and bank holidays. Full training will be provided.