PA bolsters its Racing & Betting team with two key appointments - PA

PA bolsters its Racing & Betting team with two key appointments

Claire Hunter Gregson joins as Commercial Director while Richard Duncan assumes the role of Head of Business Development

15 May 2019: PA, the UK’s leading provider of multimedia sports editorial and data, has made two key appointments to its Racing & Betting team as part of an ongoing strategy to broaden its offering to the global betting market.

Claire Hunter Gregson, a former executive of sports betting and casino brands including Genius Sports and Product Madness (an Aristocrat Technologies company), has been appointed Commercial Director. Richard Duncan, most recently head of PA’s sport and racing data operation, is elevated to Head of Business Development.

Claire and Richard are the first senior appointments by Michael Grenham who was last month named Managing Director, Racing & Betting at PA. Both will work with Michael to create and distribute an expanded portfolio of products and services to existing and new customers around the world. All three are based at PA’s offices in Howden, Yorkshire.

Claire’s experience spans technology and media in the gambling and entertainment sectors. She began her sales career at the data technology company Genius Sports and spent four years as Vice President of Business Development at the social casino brand, Product Madness. She joins PA from the subscription video-on-demand platform, Hopster, where she was Commercial Director.

Richard has been an integral part of PA’s sports data team since 2010, with a strategic focus on the Racing & Betting division since 2013. In his most recent role, he oversaw the rollout of new digital products, including the medals widget used by Team GB during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and more recently, the football insights tool, Bet Informer. He was also responsible for increasing PA’s supply of international sport content, particularly US horse racing to the UK betting market.

Michael Grenham, Managing Director, Racing & Sports Betting at PA, said:

“As the global sports betting market continues to evolve, so too must we create innovative products that enable our customers to engage sports fans around the world. Claire and Richard bring to the team an unrivalled combination of industry knowledge, strategic product development and creative energy. I look forward to working with them both to further PA’s growth ambitions in the racing and betting industry.”

In January 2019, the business launched Bet Engage, a stream of ready-to-publish insights into upcoming sporting events from the specialist correspondents and data analysts at PA. Bet Engage is designed to help brands increase interactions with their betting audiences online.

