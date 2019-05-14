Junior Graphic Designer (Casual) - PA

Junior Graphic Designer (Casual)

Location: Howden

Do you want to work for one of the UK’s market-leading provider of betting content in the UK? If so, The Press Association are looking to recruit reliable, flexible and hardworking individuals to join our Sports Data Team.

As a Junior Graphic Designer, you will work from our Howden office designing sports templates for some of the UK’s biggest bookmakers. You will join a fast-paced, hard-working team and will be working on live projects from day one.

We are looking for someone who:

Is a talented individual with a flair for design and the ability to adapt your skills to fit any organisation in any sector

Has a talent for creating great designs/images for both our website and product catalogue

Has the ability to work to a brief and guidelines set by your line manager

Has the ability to work to tight deadlines and the flexibility to work unsocial hours, where required.

Has a good knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop & Illustrator)

Ideally has a good knowledge of football and other sports

Can demonstrate excellent communication skills, both verbal & written

Examples of previous design work using Adobe Illustrator will be required.

Please send a CV to the below address along with a minimum of two examples of your work to Steve Sharp, Sport Data Team Leader

Email: steven.sharp@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 31 May 2019

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.