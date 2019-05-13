Managing Editor - PA

Managing Editor

Location: London

Are you an inspiring leader who’s worked in online news or daily lifestyle websites?

Press Association, the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services are looking for a Managing Editor for Microsoft’s fast-paced and highly successful news, sport and lifestyle website and app, Microsoft News

Microsoft News is one of the UK’s most popular websites with around 24 million users every month; it is a key part of the wider Microsoft UK eco-system that includes Xbox, Skype, Outlook, Windows & Office. Microsoft News gets the majority of its content from premium partners including The Guardian, The Independent, The Telegraph, Financial Times, The Week, AOL, Press Association, City AM, Sky News, GQ, and The Verge, amongst dozens of others. This ‘partner-led’ editorial eco system provides a unique and unrivalled depth and breadth of content that is expertly curated to inform, inspire, entertain and delight the Microsoft News audience.

We’re looking for an experienced digital media specialist to oversee editorial operations managed on behalf of Microsoft by the Press Association. The key focus will be to use their knowledge and experience to drive growth, engagement and conversion for Microsoft News and manage the editorial team. The successful candidate will be an experienced digital media editor, a content marketing or journalism professional with experience of managing within a complex team structure in a fast-paced media environment, and as comfortable with the technical as he or she is with the editorial.

The successful candidate will be relied upon to be in tune with the national, international and global news agenda and work with Microsoft News editorial stakeholders to understand the topics and trends in News, Sport, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Business and beyond, that will be of most interest to our audience. They must be the gatekeeper of quality, credibility and integrity to ensure the Microsoft News brand promise is kept. They will liaise with the Microsoft Teams to best maximise editorial opportunities; ensure campaigns, sponsorships and promotions are supported and our advertisers achieve their goals; and bring fresh ideas to the table to facilitate audience growth.

Key areas of responsibility:

Lead and manage the day-to-day editorial operations for Microsoft News (data analysis tracking and tactics, team management, meetings, staffing, client liaison etc)

Grow and develop editorial teams through managing, mentoring and example

Drive content planning to inform, entertain, inspire and delight the Microsoft News UK audience

Be focused on delivering audience, engagement and conversion growth across all platforms

Manage, track, analyse and report on audience, engagement and commercial performance

Work with relevant teams to ensure that daily, weekly and monthly audience targets are met and exceeded

Ideate and coordinate new channel and whole-site initiatives for growth

Lead in market editorial meetings, reviews and update calls, prepared with data and insights to drive tactical decision making

Own, drive and deliver individually assigned projects

Person/skills:

You’ll be a confident and experienced leader in online news or a daily updating lifestyle website and will have a recognised journalistic qualification, including media law.

You’ll be comfortable working with a variety of stakeholders and naturally have excellent English and superb subbing skills as well as a wide range of interests from news and sport to entertainment and lifestyle.

A ‘can do’ attitude

Confident / proven background of attaining web traffic targets

Experience leading teams in a fast paced, high performance online publishing world

Great attention to detail

High standard of computer literacy

Skilled user of data analysis tools and content management systems

Broad and deep knowledge of digital media and digital audiences

Strong visual presentation and reporting skills

Multitasker, experimenter and collaborator

Due to the nature of the business this role will involve some unpredictable hours.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production – lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date is 27 May 2019.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.