Video Producer (fixed term, maternity cover) - PA

Video Producer (fixed term, maternity cover)

Location: London

The Press Association is currently looking for a Video Producer to play a key role in filming and editing engaging video for our wide and varying customer base. You’ll be producing high quality current affairs news, sports and entertainment video content. Your organisation and attention to detail skills will ensure edits are delivered efficiently, correctly and accurately.

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services and we are powering storytelling on every platform. Our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch.

What you’ll need

You’ll need to demonstrate professional experience editing with Adobe Premier and After Effects and filming with Canon C100, 200, 205, 405 or similar. You will also need to have used a video content management system and provide evidence of this.

Great knowledge of file formats and video players will be advantageous. You will have also achieved a degree in video journalism, video production or similar.

You’ll be able to demonstrate your ability for creating content for online video audiences, editing quickly to a high standard.

Most importantly you’ll have a passion for current affairs, especially in news, sport and entertainment with a good knowledge of social media and grasp of SEO.

What we can offer

You will thrive in our fast-paced environment and benefit from working within a motivated and experienced team working on delivering fast-turnaround projects and meeting immediate editorial deadlines.

Please send CV and covering letter to Joe Pickover, Head of Video

Email: joe.pickover@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 16 May 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.