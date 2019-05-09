Business Development Manager - PA

Business Development Manager

Location: London

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia organisations within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association in our photographic arm of the business – PA Images.

This amazing role will allow you the opportunity to work at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape. Our pictures appear in Newspapers across the UK and a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and Hello Magazine.

If you join our team you will be responsible for identifying, acquiring and nurturing business partnerships so that we can supply and deliver a full range of photography services that are available from PA Images. To help you with this, you will regularly attend industry networking events, exhibitions, seminars and conferences to build awareness and expand your business network, so you are aware of all potential revenue opportunities

Delighting our customers and offering the very best service is key for us – and you will work closely with key stakeholders within new & existing clients to understand their briefs, so you can present proposals that meet their needs and set PA Images apart from the industry. In this role you will manage the whole sales process, from initial contact to negotiating or amending contracts to ensure we have strong commercial arrangements.

Success in this role will be measured against you achieving & exceeding your personal income targets.

Are you …?

Passionate about offering fantastic customer services to deliver strong profitable business partnerships

A self-starter who loves working in an autonomous environment where you can evidence your success by your results

Experienced at working with a wide range of stakeholders across the media industry

Looking to develop your career with a dynamic multi-media business.

Do you have …?

An ability to build strong customer relationships with experience of managing the sales process end to end

An understanding of commercial markets including agencies

A proven track record of hitting and exceeding sales targets within a B2B background

A can-do attitude where you see every day as a fresh challenge!

What we offer you …

An excellent basic salary and uncapped commission structure

A great team who support each other and an environment where you can work to your strengths to achieve results

An opportunity to promote the products of services of one of the UK’s most prestigious media businesses

Please send your CV and covering letter to careers@paimages.co.uk

Closing date: 24 May 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.