Junior Sports Journalist - PA

Junior Sports Journalist

Are you an enthusiastic aspiring journalist ready to work for one of the most respected and innovative news agencies in the world?

The Press Association, is the UK and Ireland’s national agency, providing our customers with multi-media news content around the clock. The sport editorial team based in Howden, East Yorkshire have enviable relationships with governing bodies, clubs and players and are often the first with breaking news.

What will you be doing?

The Junior Sports Journalist will join the sport editorial team where no two days are the same! You will be able to develop your skills in a variety of areas including editing, enhancing and tailoring copy, fact-checking, selecting and editing images and managing services for our sport customers.

You’ll use your passion for sport to build strong connections to customers that will support your ability to tailor content to suit different audiences, including bespoke products and social media.

This is an exciting environment where you will need to be responsive to incoming stories as well as source, report and edit stories, select and edit images.

What will you need?

To be successful you will need to be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, adaptable and have diverse editorial skills.

You’ll need to have a recognised journalistic qualification and some experience of sports journalism which could be unpaid or work experience.

Due to the nature of the sporting calendar the role will naturally require weekend, evening and bank holiday work but PA recognise the importance of a healthy work-life balance and are committed to helping employees achieve that through opportunities for flexible working.

What we can offer you

This role offers an opportunity to develop your career in sports journalism and work within a committed team who can share a wealth of experience.

Press Association is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and applications are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to vicky.holloway@pressassociation.com by 20 May 2019.