Senior Clerk - PA

Senior Clerk

Press Association are one of the most diverse and renowned news gathering organisations in the world and the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services.

We are looking for a Senior Clerk able to proactively support both Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable to join our team in PA’s Northern Headquarters in Howden.

The Senior Clerk will report directly to the Finance Manager and will support both accounts payable and accounts receivable; ensuring that daily tasks are completed and escalating any concerns around capacity or training requirements.

They will be the eyes and ears of the Finance Manager who will assess all training and staff development, also encouraging and offering guidance and support to the team.

Customer service will be fundamental to success in this role for both internal and external customers and you will be able to build strong and effective relationships with senior stakeholders.

What we can offer you

PA are a complex company, and their size means that you will have exposure to wide variety of tasks and activities that you may not come across in a larger organisation as well as opportunities for additional learning relevant to the role.

PA recognise the importance of a healthy work-life balance are committed to helping employees achieve that through opportunities for flexible working.

We can also offer;

Competitive salary with 25 days holiday and the potential to increase to 30

Free parking close to the office

The opportunity to work in a supportive team environment with colleagues who work hard but also have fun

A positive culture where your contribution is valued



What you will need

To be successful in this role you will have experience with both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

You will naturally be a good communicator and a self-starter and have basic knowledge of double-entry.

An AAT qualification or equivalent experience would be desirable as would experience of U4BW (Agresso) but this isn’t an essential requirement.

To apply, please send CV and covering letter to Vicky Holloway, Talent Acquisition Partner.

Email: Vicky.holloway@pressassociation.com