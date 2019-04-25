David Hughes appointed Political Editor at PA - PA

David Hughes appointed Political Editor at PA

25 April 2019: David Hughes has been appointed Political Editor at PA (the Press Association), the UK’s leading multimedia news agency.

Currently Chief Political Correspondent at the agency, he will assume his new role in May following the departure of the incumbent, Andrew Woodcock, who leaves PA for a role at The Independent.

David joined PA in 2005 as a regional reporter before moving to the Westminster team as a Parliamentary reporter in December 2006. He has since held several roles within the Political team, including Parliamentary Editor and Political Correspondent.

David will continue to be based at PA’s Westminster office and will report to News Editor Teilo Colley.

Peter Clifton, Editor-in-Chief at PA, said:

“David brings to the role real understanding of what PA’s customers want from our coverage of all the developments at Westminster.”

David Hughes, Political Editor at PA, said:

“With politics continuing to lead the news agenda, I look forward to building on PA’s coverage during what promises to be a turbulent period in British political history.”

ENDS