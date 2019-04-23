Betting Operator - PA

Betting Operator

Location: Howden

Do you have a passion for racing? Our Betting Operators update live betting markets for Horse and Greyhound racing, using software to deliver live content data to our customers.

The Press Association have been at the heart of the Racing and Betting industry providing content to the market for over 60 years. Our business is thriving with 60% growth in the last 4 years and you could be part of the expanding Sports & Racing Data Operations team in Howden, East Yorkshire, trading in a fast-paced, multi-functional area full of racing and sports enthusiasts.

What you will do



In this role you’ll have the opportunity to work on high-profile horse and greyhound racing events all year round, delivering an exceptional service in a variety of ways. No two days are the same, and both as a collective and individually we strive to learn and adapt our skills and strategy to ensure our customers are fully satisfied.

Previous Trading experience isn’t required – all that we ask is that you’re knowledgeable and enthusiastic about sports and/or the betting industry in general and want to join a modern, progressive digital company, committed to customer satisfaction and helping the business continue to thrive.



How will you do it?



With the support of our experienced operators your talent will be nurtured and developed, enabling you to hone your skills. You can be assured of measured development and will work a pattern determined around a racing schedule ranging between 4pm and 4am, 37.5 hours per week.

What’s in it for you?



This role is a great chance to gain insight and experience in an industry leading Sports and Racing operations team and is an ideal position for someone wishing to explore a possible career in the betting industry.

What will you need

To be successful in this role you’ll need strong numerical and analytical skills combined with a methodical approach. It would be great if you had an understanding of betting and bookmaking and are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to: RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 24 May 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.