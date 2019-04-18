Homepage Editor - PA

Careers: Homepage Editor
Location: London
The Press Association is looking for an experienced online editor to update and manage the homepage of Microsoft’s fast-paced and highly successful news, sport and lifestyle website MSN.
Key Responsibilities:
- Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
- Copytasting and prioritising stories
- Writing brilliant headlines designed to create online engagement
- Fantastic picture selection
- Reading analytics and taking decisions based on learnings
- Leading a team
- Fixing errors or spotting problems and acting swiftly
Essential criteria:
- Ability to spot trending topics
- Experience of working in online news or a daily updating lifestyle website
- Excellent English and superb subbing skills
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to entertainment and lifestyle
- Ability to take decisions over breaking news
- Technical bravery
Desirable criteria:
- Experience of homepage management
Professional qualifications:
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
Please note this role will be based in London and will involve working shifts.
To apply, please send a CV to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com. The closing date is 26 April 2019.
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.