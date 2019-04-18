* Homepage Editor - PA

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for an experienced online editor to update and manage the homepage of Microsoft’s fast-paced and highly successful news, sport and lifestyle website MSN.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Copytasting and prioritising stories
  • Writing brilliant headlines designed to create online engagement
  • Fantastic picture selection
  • Reading analytics and taking decisions based on learnings
  • Leading a team
  • Fixing errors or spotting problems and acting swiftly

 

Essential criteria:

  • Ability to spot trending topics
  • Experience of working in online news or a daily updating lifestyle website
  • Excellent English and superb subbing skills
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to entertainment and lifestyle
  • Ability to take decisions over breaking news
  • Technical bravery

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience of homepage management

 

Professional qualifications:

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve working shifts.

To apply, please send a CV to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com. The closing date is 26 April 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



