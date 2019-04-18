Homepage Editor - PA

Homepage Editor

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for an experienced online editor to update and manage the homepage of Microsoft’s fast-paced and highly successful news, sport and lifestyle website MSN.

Key Responsibilities:

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Copytasting and prioritising stories

Writing brilliant headlines designed to create online engagement

Fantastic picture selection

Reading analytics and taking decisions based on learnings

Leading a team

Fixing errors or spotting problems and acting swiftly

Essential criteria:

Ability to spot trending topics

Experience of working in online news or a daily updating lifestyle website

Excellent English and superb subbing skills

Wide range of interests from news and sport to entertainment and lifestyle

Ability to take decisions over breaking news

Technical bravery

Desirable criteria:

Experience of homepage management

Professional qualifications:

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve working shifts.

To apply, please send a CV to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com. The closing date is 26 April 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.