Graduate Software Engineer - PA

Graduate Software Engineer

Location: Howden

Are you a Computer Science or Software Engineering Graduate with a passion for technology? This is your chance to work as a Graduate Software Engineer in an exciting, fast-paced national media organisation.

As a software engineer in one of PA’s delivery squads you will gain a fantastic grounding in the industry, learning and developing alongside your peers and working on all aspects of the software development life-cycle; from gathering requirements, backlog refinements and planning sprints through to deployment and support in production.

At PA you’ll use cutting edge technology to re-imagine the way that PA Creates, enhances and distributes content across the world. You’ll be able to bring your knowledge and passion for technology and software engineering to the PA tech family, working within a fast-paced, agile organisation, learning new skills and developing yourself along the way.

What will I be doing?

Participate in PA’s Technology Graduate Development Programme alongside other Junior and Graduate Technologists

Build new products and services that are innovative, high quality, resilient, scalable and performant

Contribute your skills as part of an agile, cross-functional squad throughout the software development life-cycle

Build micro-services, within an agile scrum framework, focussing on quality code, automated and quick running tests and infrastructure-as-code

Seek to automate everything, from tests through to deployment pipelines and monitoring

Work around one of the primary business areas / product lines; Editorial Content, Images, Racing & Betting and Sports, TV & Entertainment Data

The Person

You will have a degree in a Computer Science or Software Engineering related subject, a passion for technology and a strong desire to work as part of a team to learn, develop and deliver technology solutions.

You’ll be collaborating with colleagues across the business, both technical and nontechnical so great communication skills will really help you to be successful.

What we can offer you

Competitive salary and the opportunity to learn and develop new skills in a fast-paced agile organisation developing a unique range of products and services

A great team environment that encourages you to work to your strengths and achieve your full potential

Technologies

js/TypeScript

AWS/Docker/Terraform

Java 8+/Spring Boot

React/Angular

REST

Agile/Scrum

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Oliver Drew, Principal Software Engineer.

Email: oliver.drew@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 17 May 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.