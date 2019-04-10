Trainee Customer Services Advisor (casual) - PA

Careers: Trainee Customer Services Advisor (casual)
Location: Howden
Do you want to work for the UK’s market leading provider of betting content in the UK? If so, The Press Association are looking to recruit reliable, flexible and hard working individuals to join our racing and betting customer services team.
The role of the trainee customer services advisor is to provide real-time responses whilst escalating and diagnosing issues reported internally and externally. You will be providing operational and technical assistance to customers and suppliers
Are you?
- A flexible, reliable team player who is willing to go the extra mile
- Wanting hours to fit around other commitments?
- Interest in horse or greyhound racing? (not essential)
- Have an understanding of the racing and betting industry
- A quick learner?
Do you have?
- Good numerical and analytical skills
- Experience in following procedures and delivering accurate data
- Excellent verbal communication skills
Full training will be provided. In this role the shift rotations vary which include early, late and overnight work.
Please send CV and cover letter stating availability to:
Email: molly.case@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 1 May 2019
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.