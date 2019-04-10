Senior Finance Business Partner - PA

Senior Finance Business Partner

Location: Howden

The Press Association, the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services are looking for a Senior Finance Business Partner to join the Howden Northern Headquarters to lead management reporting for the Content and Data business areas.

PA’s newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span editorial, pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production.

The Senior Finance Business Partner will build strong relationships and drive improvements to help this fast-paced business continue to thrive and will enjoy an environment that encourages development of skills, knowledge and experience and offers long term career progression. New ideas and initiatives are encouraged, and we believe will make a difference and help shape the future of the business.

Reporting directly to the Head of MI and working alongside another Senior Finance Business Partner you will also provide leadership and development for 3 direct reports.

The role

Develop group strategies for departmental areas, producing and presenting KPIs to senior stakeholders

Work closely with the dedicated business area and partner them to help support them in achieving their business goals

Deliver accurate monthly management accounts, quarterly forecasts and annual budgets

Provide commercial insights, analysis and recommendations

Make recommendations in relation to projects and analysis, spending time with operational managers

Support the production of year end accounts and audit

The Person

Are you…

An excellent communicator able to truly partner the business who wants to work in a supportative and collaborative environment.

Someone who wants to work for an organisation that respects the importance of a work-life balance

Keen to develop your career with an innovative diverse media business

Do you have…

Outstanding relationship building skills, with the ability to challenge, influence and give advice to senior stakeholders

ACA / CIMA / ACCA professional membership

Strong analytical skills and ability to prepare clear managerial information

Ability to manage a team to tight deadlines and support their career development

Demonstrated understanding of a wide range of financial techniques including management accounting and reporting, business model development, KPI Metrics, project planning and performance analysis

What we can offer you…

Excellent basic salary with 25 days holiday and the potential to increase to 30

Measured career development

The opportunity to working with talented colleagues in a supportive team environment

Excellent Home / Work life balance including home working and flexible start and finish times

A positive culture where your contribution is valued

To apply, please send CV and covering letter to Vicky Holloway, Talent Acquisition Partner.

Email: Vicky.holloway@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 10 May 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.