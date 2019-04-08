Production Journalists - PA

Production Journalists

Location: Howden or Glasgow

We’re one of the most diverse and renowned news gathering organisations in the world and our rapidly growing production department designs and sub-edits for some of the best-known newspapers and magazines in the UK and abroad.

We are looking for talented Production Journalists to join the team of 60 first-class sub-editors in the production team. You’ll use your excellent news sense and good eye for a headline to sub and enhance news and/or sports copy for national and regional titles and have a background working for a national or leading regional newspaper.

PA’s mission is to be “fast, fair and accurate” and you’ll need to check that stories are accurate and fair as well as tailoring the style to suit different platforms and titles.

Some knowledge of Irish politics or sport would help you to succeed and you will be working a varied shift pattern which will involve some evening and weekend work.

About us

Press Association is the leading multimedia content provider and national news agency offering unrivalled content and digital media services.

As home to the national news agency of the UK and Ireland, the Press Association proudly takes its place at the heart of the UK media news providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into newsrooms around the country.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Chris Wiltshire, Head of Page Production at chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.