StreamAMG shortlisted for two Sports Business Awards - PA

StreamAMG shortlisted for two Sports Business Awards

StreamAMG has been shortlisted for two prizes at the 2019 Sports Business Awards.

The company is in the running to be named ‘Best Business Serving Sport – over £3m turnover’, while its video content distribution platform, CloudMatrix, is a finalist in the category of ‘Sports Tech of the Year – for Sport and in Sport’.

StreamAMG is an industry leader in the supply of online video solutions. It provides products and services that enable some of the biggest names in the world of sport to broadcast, distribute, manage, and monetise video content, both live and on-demand.

Launched in 2018, CloudMatrix allows clubs and sports organisations to quickly and easily build customised playlists from their archives. Its unique, feed-based architecture is scalable and flexible, allowing content editors to create dynamic lists of content which update on the front-end website in real time.

Matt McKeirnan, Chief Operating Officer at StreamAMG, said of the nominations:

“Being shortlisted for both categories is a significant achievement and is testament to the hard work put in by everyone at StreamAMG. The fact that StreamAMG and CloudMatrix continue to gain acknowledgement in the sports technology space is a real cause for celebration.”

These nominations build on recent successes for StreamAMG, including wins at the Big Chip Awards and the North West Football Awards.

The full list of 2019 finalists can be seen on the Sports Business Awards website.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Friday 31st May at The Brewery London.