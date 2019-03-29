Page Producer (full-time, fixed-term contract) - PA

Page Producer (full-time, fixed-term contract)

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for an ambitious, hardworking individual with excellent editorial skills to join one PA’s teams compiling TV and radio page-ready listings for a range of regional and national titles.

The role requires the editing of TV and radio programme billings to customer style, so excellent spelling and grammar is an essential requirement. An interest in TV, radio and a good awareness of current affairs is desirable.

Is this role right for you?

Are you…

An effective and confident communicator?

Calm and organised under pressure and in a deadline-driven environment?

Able to closely follow detailed instruction?

Self-motivated and thrive on using your own initiative?

Do you have…

Excellent attention to detail and editorial accuracy?

A proactive approach to work?

An interest in TV and entertainment?

Strong customer-service skills?

Experience using Adobe InDesign?

Please send a covering letter and CV to Stephanie Williams, Operations Manager (Newspapers).

Email: stephanie.williams@pressasscociation.com

Closing date: 5 April 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the Community.