Social Media Journalist - PA

Social Media Journalist

Location: London

The Press Association is seeking an experienced journalist with expertise in finding and verifying newsworthy content via social media.

You will be a confident reporter, who is comfortable filing original, fast and accurate multimedia stories both from a desk and out in the field. A strong knowledge of current affairs – and confidence working across a broad range of topics, from politics to showbiz – is essential.

The social media journalist will also manage PA’s output on social channels – so experience in engaging and growing mass audiences across various platforms will be key. You will be expected to keep abreast of new developments, and features in the field, and train the wider newsroom on their use where appropriate.

The successful applicant will also be required to deputise for the social media editor when necessary and will be confident representing the PA social team at editorial meetings as well as at outside events. Therefore, it is important that the person carrying out the role carries themselves with a high degree of professionalism and is enthusiastic about what we do.

Interested? Please send your application by email with the reference ‘10794’ in the subject line to Steve Jones, Social Media Editor: Stephen.jones@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 5 April 2019

