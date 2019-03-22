Racing Data Operator (Casual) - PA

Racing Data Operator (Casual)

Location: Howden

Do you want to work for the UK’s market leading provider of betting content in the UK? If so, The Press Association are looking to recruit reliable, flexible and hard working individuals to join our ever expanding Racing Operations team.

As a Racing Data Operative, you will collect and distribute live racing data to major UK bookmakers and Suppliers, including Skybet, At The Races and Bet365. Your main duties involve publishing live betting markets and instant results for domestic and International Horse and Greyhound racing.

Are you?

Interest in horse or greyhound racing? (not essential)

Have an understanding of the racing and betting industry

A flexible, reliable team player who is willing to go the extra mile

Wanting hours to fit around other commitments.

Do you have?

Good numerical and analytical skills.

Experience in following procedures and delivering accurate data.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Proven ability of digital competencies.

Does this excite you?

Then apply now! We operate 7 days per week between the hours of 6am and 11pm and full training will be provided.

Please send your CV and cover letter stating availability to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Ongoing

The successful candidate will be required to undertake a Basic DBS check, Adverse Financial check and ID check.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

